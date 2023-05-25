AD
Entertainment News

In Brief: ‘Breaking Bad’ alumna goes to ‘Bad Boys 4’, and more

todayMay 25, 2023

The answer is James Holzhauer. The question? “Who won the first Jeopardy! Masters tournament?” Holzhauer beat Mattea Roach and Matt Amodio, who placed second and third, respectively. Roach — the youngest player in the tournament at 24 — gave Holzhauer a run for his money, holding the lead going into the Final Jeopardy round. Both failed to answer the last question, but James ended up the winner with a score of 43,795 to Roach’s 41,685. Holzhauer earned $500,000 and a $100,000 donation to Project 150 — which helps Las Vegas-area high school students with insecure housing — while Roach got $250,000 and Amodio bagged $150,000…

Nick Gehlfuss, who played Dr. Will Halstead on all eight seasons of NBC’s Chicago Med, is hanging up his stethoscope, according to Variety, making his final appearance on Wednesday night’s Season 8 finale. Will left the series’ Gaffney Chicago Medical Center and he reunited with his ex-fiancée, Natalie — played by Torrey DeVitto, who made a surprise appearance in the episode after leaving at the end of season 6. “It was a difficult decision, but ultimately, I felt I’d taken Dr. Halstead as far as I can go with him,” Gehlfus told the outlet. Chicago Med is set to return in the fall…

Rhea Seehorn will join Will Smith and Martin Lawrence for the fourth Bad Boys film, according to Deadline. The Better Call Saul alum joins the previous cast from Bad Boys: For Life, including Paola Núnez, Vanessa Hudgens and Alexander Ludwig, who are all returning for the fourth installment. Grey’s Anatomy alum Eric Dane is also on board. Bad Boys for Life — the third installment — made more than $426 million worldwide before COVID-19 forced theaters to shut down in 2020. The Bad Boys franchise has grossed a total of $840.7 million globally…

Written by: ABC News

