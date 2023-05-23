AD
Entertainment News

In Brief: CBS unveils reality slate as writers strike lingers, and more

May 23, 2023

CBS on Monday announced season 3 of Secret Celebrity Renovation will premiere July 28, followed by the 25th season premiere of Big Brother on August 2, the debut of the musical game show Superfan on August 2 and season 2 of The Challenge: USA on August 10. The network delayed the launch of its summer reality programing as a safety net in the event the Writers Guild of America strike should delay production of its scripted series, according to The Hollywood Reporter

Variety reports Apple TV+’s The Last Thing He Told Me was the most watched limited series ever since the streaming service’s launch in 2019. Nielsen data obtained by the outlet reveals the series drew 4.5 million unique viewers in its first 31 days of streaming. Additionally, the series premiere reached 3.4 million viewers, and is Apple TV+’s #3 title behind Ted Lasso and ShrinkingThe Last Thing He Told Me stars Jennifer Garner as a wife who investigates her husband’s disappearance…

Paramount announced on Monday that its new Paramount+ and Showtime bundle will launch June 27, according to Deadline. The bundle will cost users $11.99 per month, while Paramount+ without Showtime will cost $5.99 — a $2 increase from the current Paramount+ premium plan. “By integrating the Showtime premium and critically acclaimed portfolio with the service’s already broad and popular slate, all at a competitive price, we will solidify Paramount+ as a cornerstone in streaming,” said Tom Ryan, President & CEO Paramount Streaming, in the announcement…

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

