Entertainment News

In Brief: Live-action ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ gets its lead stars, and more

todayMay 31, 2023

The Black Phone breakout star Mason Thames and The Last of UsNico Parker, have been tapped to star as Hiccup and Astrid in Universal’s live-action adaptation of DreamWorks Animation’s How to Train Your Dragon, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film, from Dean DeBlois, who wrote and directed the animated trilogy — will fly into theaters in 2025 The fantasy series — which includes 2010’s How to Train Your Dragon, 2014’s How to Train Your Dragon 2 and 2019’s How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World — has grossed more than $1.6 billion worldwide and spawned the TV series DreamWorks Dragons, Rescue Riders and The Nine Realms, as well as theme park rides and the live show, How to Train Your Dragon on Ice

BET+ has renewed the Emmy-nominated series The Ms. Pat Show for a fourth season, according to Deadline. The series is based on stand-up comedian Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams and her memoir, Rabbit: The Autobiography of Ms. Pat. Williams plays a fictionalized character of herself: a former convicted felon-turned-suburban mom who hustles and bustles to make it on the streets of Atlanta…

This Is UsMandy Moore and Welcome to ChippendalesKumail Nanjiani have signed on to star in Thread: An Insidious Tale, the sixth film in the Insidious franchise, according to Deadline. Jeremy Slater, a producer and writer of Marvel’s Moon Knight, will direct the film from his own script, which follows a married couple — played by Moore and Nanjiani — who try to travel back in time to save their daughter. Meanwhile, the fifth installment in the Insidious franchise, Insidious: The Red Door, opens July 7th…

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Ed Sheeran releases “A Beautiful Game” from ﻿Ted Lasso﻿ soundtrack

ABC/Eric McCandless The Ed Sheeran/Ted Lasso collab is finally here! At midnight Wednesday, Ed released his song "A Beautiful Game," which is included on the soundtrack for the latest season of the award-winning Apple TV+ series. The song is set to make its appearance during the show's season 3 finale episode which also airs Wednesday. Is it the end of Ted Lasso? We don't know for sure, but the song's lyrics tell a story, not of goodbye, but more of a see you later.  "Though we've […]

todayMay 31, 2023

