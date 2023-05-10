In Brief: MTV News shutters; Fox cancels ‘Fantasy Island’ reboot, and more

Another Sex and the City vet is joining the cast of the HBO Max sequel, And Just Like That… for season 2. Candice Bergen, who played Carrie Bradshaw’s Vogue editor Enid Frick on the original show and in one of the Sex and the City movies, is officially reprising her role, showrunner Michael Patrick King tells Entertainment Weekly. When last we saw her, Enid was trying to recruit bride-to-be Carrie — played by Sarah Jessica Parker — as a model for Vogue‘s “The Last Single Girl” feature in the bridal issue. King also teased trailblazing feminist Gloria Steinem as a guest star, playing herself. And Just Like That… season 2 launches in June…

MTV News is signing off after a 36-year run as part of larger layoffs at the channel’s parent company Paramount Global, according to The Hollywood Reporter. MTV News launched in 1987 as The Week in Rock, hosted by correspondent Kurt Loder. It eventually expanded to a bona fide news outlet geared towards Gen X and older millennials, adding other correspondents, including Tabitha Soren, SuChin Pak, Gideon Yago, Alison Stewart. Along the way, MTV News held town halls with Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, John McCain, Bill Gates and others…