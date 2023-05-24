In Brief: Original ‘Blue’s Clues’ star to return, and more

The MTV Video Music Awards have an air date. The ceremony will air live from New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Tuesday, September 12, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Additional details will be announced closer to the show. The VMAs honor the best music videos of the past year with appearances and performances from music’s biggest stars…

Deadline reports What We Do in the Shadows star Matt Berry is in talks to join Jason Momoa in Minecraft, the film adaptation of the titular video game, which is the highest-selling of all time. Plot details, including Berry’s potential role, have not been revealed. The film is set for an April 4, 2025 release…

Original Blues Clues host Steve Burns is returning to his old stomping grounds. Entertainment Weekly reports he will appear in an upcoming episode of Nickelodeon’s popular kids TV show that he co-wrote and directed, titled “The Case of the Missing Thinking Chair.” Burns was the face of Blues Clues from its debut in 1996 through 2002. He was succeeded by Donovan Patton, as Burns’ cousin Joe — who also reprises his role in the episode. They join current star Josh Dela Cruz, who plays Steve’s brother and Joe’s cousin. “The Case of the Missing Thinking Chair” airs Friday, May 26, at 11:30 a.m. ET…