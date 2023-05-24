AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

In Brief: Original ‘Blue’s Clues’ star to return, and more

todayMay 24, 2023

Background
share close
AD

The MTV Video Music Awards have an air date. The ceremony will air live from New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Tuesday, September 12, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Additional details will be announced closer to the show. The VMAs honor the best music videos of the past year with appearances and performances from music’s biggest stars…

Deadline reports What We Do in the Shadows star Matt Berry is in talks to join Jason Momoa in Minecraft, the film adaptation of the titular video game, which is the highest-selling of all time. Plot details, including Berry’s potential role, have not been revealed. The film is set for an April 4, 2025 release…

Original Blues Clues host Steve Burns is returning to his old stomping grounds. Entertainment Weekly reports he will appear in an upcoming episode of Nickelodeon’s popular kids TV show that he co-wrote and directed, titled “The Case of the Missing Thinking Chair.” Burns was the face of Blues Clues from its debut in 1996 through 2002. He was succeeded by Donovan Patton, as Burns’ cousin Joe — who also reprises his role in the episode. They join current star Josh Dela Cruz, who plays Steve’s brother and Joe’s cousin. “The Case of the Missing Thinking Chair” airs Friday, May 26, at 11:30 a.m. ET…

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

‘the-voice’-crowns-season-23-winner,-says-goodbye-to-coach-blake-shelton
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

‘The Voice’ crowns season 23 winner, says goodbye to coach Blake Shelton

The Voice revealed its season 23 winner -- Gina Miles, from Niall Horan's team -- and said goodbye to coach Blake Shelton after 23 seasons. A shocked Miles beat out Grace West and NOIVAS from Team Blake, who placed fifth and second, respectively; D.Smooth from Kelly Clarkson’s team, who came in fourth; and Sorelle from Chance the Rapper’s team, who finished third. However, the night also belonged to Blake, who […]

todayMay 24, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%