In Brief: ‘Succession’ getting huge finale, and more

todayMay 4, 2023

Netflix has renewed Sweet Tooth, the drama based on Jeff Lemire’s DC Comics series, for a third and final season, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series, from executive producers Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr., is set in a post-apocalyptic world and follows a hybrid deer-boy, played by Christian Convery, and a wanderer — portrayed by Nonso Anozie — as they venture through the land. Rosalind Chao and Amy Seimetz were promoted to series regulars and Cara Gee and newcomer Ayazhan Dalabayeva were added as new cast members for the final season…

The classic 1990s sci-fi series Babylon 5 is getting animated, according to original series creator J. Michael Straczynski. “BABYLON 5 ANIMATED MOVIE coming from Warner Bros. Animation & WB Home Entertainment!” Straczynski shared Wednesday on Twitter. “Classic B5: raucous, heartfelt, nonstop, a ton of fun through time and space & a love letter to the fans. Movie title, release date and other details coming one week from today.” The original Babylon 5 ran on TNT for five seasons and spawned a miniseries and five TV movies…

Strap yourself in and get comfortable for the series finale of HBO’s Succession. “It’s 90 minutes,” composer Nicholas Britell tells Variety. “It’s a huge episode — like a movie.” The episode, directed by the show’s executive producer Mark Mylod, will air Sunday, May 28. So far, season 4 has seen the death of Brian Cox‘s Waystar Royco patriarch Logan Roy, leading to Roman and Kendall — played respectively by Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong — becoming “interim” co-CEOs. Meanwhile, The company’s pending sale to Lukas Matsson — portrayed by Alexander Skarsgård — sparked a division between the Roy children…

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

