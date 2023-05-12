AD
Listeners:

Top listeners:

Uncategorized

In Brief: The CW cuts ‘Kung Fu’ and ‘The Winchesters’, and more

todayMay 12, 2023

Background
Fox has renewed Gordon Ramsay‘s cooking challenge series Next Level Chef for a third and fourth season, the network announced Thursday. The show, in which Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais recruit talented chefs and take them under their wings as they face unique cooking challenges with the goal of finding the food world’s newest superstar, launched its second season after this year’s Super Bowl and delivered 16.9 million viewers — the most for any cooking show in history…

The CW has axed The Winchesters and its Kung Fu reboot after one season and three seasons, respectively, according to The Hollywood Reporter. That leaves only All American and Walker returning next season. The network has also canceled Walker Independence, Superman & Lois, All American: Homecoming and Gotham Knights remain, with Superman & Lois having the best chance of returning, per the outlet. The Flash, Nancy Drew and Riverdale are ending this season, along with Stargirl, which already has…

A new stage musical based on the classic Nancy Drew adventure book series is in development from The Little Mermaid composer Alan Menken, Legally Blonde lyricist Nell Benjamin, two-time Oscar winner Sarah Kernochan and frequent Stephen Sondheim collaborator James Lapine, according to Deadline. Nancy Drew and the Mystery at Spotlight Manor: A Musical “seeks to bring her story to a whole new audience while celebrating the power of her legacy which has inspired generations,” according to an announcement from producers Daryl Roth, Lauren Mitchell and Revilo Imaginations…

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News




Similar posts

