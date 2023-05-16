AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

In Brief: Tony Awards won’t be picketed by striking writers, and more

todayMay 16, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Variety reports that Tony Awards Productions has altered its upcoming awards ceremony to conform with requests made by The Writers Guild of America, the union announced Monday evening. As a result, the WGA no longer has plans to picket the show. Details of the agreement were not revealed. It was believed that Ariana DeBose, who was set to return as host, would’ve exited the show if it was picketed. The striking Writers Guild of America on Friday denied a request for a waiver to allow for the Tony Awards to air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on June 11…

Peacock on Monday dropped the official trailer for the dark comedic thriller, Based on a True Story.  The series stars The Big Bang Theory‘s Kaley Cuoco and The Mindy Project‘s Chris Messina as a down-on-their-luck husband and wife who attempt to capitalize on America’s obsession with true crime as a way of making some extra cash. All eight episodes premiere June 8 on Peacock…

Showtime is looking to revive two of its popular comedy series: Nurse Jackie and Weeds, with respective original stars Edie Falco and Mary-Louise Parker, attached to star and executive produce, sources tell DeadlineWeeds ran on Showtime from 2005-2012, and there was talk of bringing it back on Starz in 2019. Nurse Jackie ran from 2009-2015 and earned five Emmys, including best actress and supporting actress wins for Falco and Merritt Wever, respectively…

Viggo MortensenShia LaBeoufAl PacinoJohn Travolta and Courtney Love have joined the cast of David Mamet’s JFK assassination thriller Assassination, according to Variety. Per the film’s official logline, “1963. During a crucial justice hearing against organized crime, the head of the Chicago mob orders the assassination of President John F. Kennedy Jr., creating a deadly conspiracy while altering the fate of a nation.” The film, written by Mamet and Nicholas Celozzi, based the script on Celozzi’s great uncle, Chicago mob boss Sam Giancana, who may have played a significant role in orchestrating Kennedy’s assassination…

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

peabody-awards-cancels-in-person-ceremony-amid-writers-guild-of-america-strike
insert_link

Entertainment News

Peabody Awards cancels in-person ceremony amid Writers Guild of America strike

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images The Peabody Awards has scrapped this year's ceremony due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike. “As an organization dedicated to honoring the most compelling and empowering stories in broadcasting and streaming media, we recognize and respect the position that many of this year’s Peabody Award winners find themselves in,” the organization said in a statement on Monday. “Due to the ongoing uncertainty and meaningful challenges […]

todayMay 16, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%