AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

In Cannes, Dua Lipa makes red carpet debut with new beau Romain Gavras

todayMay 22, 2023

Background
share close
AD
PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images

They’ve been rumored to be dating since February, but now Dua Lipa has made her romance with French director Romain Gavras official.

The two hit the red carpet together Friday at the Cannes Film Festival, Billboard reports, and Dua posted photos on Instagram of the two together at the event, along with a caption in French that translates literally to “Last night with my heart,” but figuratively means, “Last night with my sweetie.”

As previously reported, Dua, 27, and Romain, 41, were first seen together in London in February, and then were spotted holding hands that same month in Paris.

Gavras must have a thing for pop singers of Albanian descent who were raised in the U.K. — according to People, he previously dated Rita Ora for six months.  Dua’s last relationship was with model Anwar Hadid, the brother of Gigi and Bella Hadid.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

bailey-zimmerman-shares-how-he-got-invited-to-be-on-the-‘fast-x’-soundtrack
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Bailey Zimmerman shares how he got invited to be on the ‘Fast X’ soundtrack

Country music's Bailey Zimmerman has a collaboration with rapper NBA YoungBoy and pop singer Dermot Kennedy on the new Fast X soundtrack. The opportunity, as Bailey recalls, arrived when the Fast X team asked Bailey for his thoughts on the song "Won't Back Down." "They sent me the song and they're like, 'What do you think of this song?' And I was like, 'OK?' I heard it and I'm like, 'Holy crap, that's a bad a** song, man. That's really, really cool. What about […]

todayMay 22, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%