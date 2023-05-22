AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Inmate tunnels through wall, stabs man in neighboring cell, prison officials say

todayMay 22, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Fulton County Sheriff’s Office

(NEW YORK) — Kavian Thomas, a man currently incarcerated at Rice Street jail in Fulton County, Georgia, dug a hole in a shower wall, granting him access to the adjacent cell block, where he allegedly launched an attack on Derondney Russell, on May 17, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas allegedly stabbed Russell multiple times once he tunneled through the wall and into Russell’s cell, the sheriff’s office said in a press release Thursday.

Russell sustained “superficial stab wounds to his upper body” and was treated in the medical unit of the jail for his injuries, officials said.

After the incident, officers checked both cells and discovered several weapons in both cells, some made “from parts of the dilapidated building infrastructure” according to the release.

“This jail has clearly outlived its useful life,” interim Fulton County Jail commander Curtis Clark said in the press release. “That reality makes it even more challenging for us to do our job providing the safest possible environment, not only for staff but for the inmates as well.”

The sheriff’s office said Thomas will face additional criminal charges for the attack.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

idaho-college-murders-strain-town-financially-as-investigation-expenses-mount
insert_link

National News

Idaho college murders strain town financially as investigation expenses mount

(MOSCOW, Idaho) -- A quadruple homicide rocked the quiet Idaho college hamlet of Moscow last year. But the financial repercussions are only now coming into focus. "It was a tragic and horrible event that no one saw coming," Moscow Mayor Art Bettge said. "A difficult six months." The city's already slim budget is straining under the weight of the investigation's mounting expenses. Even before the killings, the police department alone […]

todayMay 22, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%