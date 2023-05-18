AD
Rev Rock Report

Iron Maiden announces Anthrax collaboration for ‘﻿Legacy of the Beast’﻿ game

todayMay 18, 2023

Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via Getty Images

Anthrax is the latest band to collaborate with Iron Maiden‘s Legacy of the Beast mobile game.

Legacy of the Beast now includes a new level inspired by the “Madhouse” outfit’s music, which allows you to play as their Not Man mascot alongside Maiden’s Eddie character.

“Just the idea that our character is in a game with Eddie, and they get to fight alongside each other, [it’s] kinda mind-blowing for me,” says Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian. “It’s kinda hard for me to put into words.”

To play as Not Man, you’ll need to log in to Legacy of the Beast any seven days between now and June 16.

Legacy of the Beast has previously featured levels inspired by Avenged Sevenfold, Motörhead, Ghost, Five Finger Death Punch and Disturbed.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Rev Rock Report

On This Day, May 18, 1978: ‘The Buddy Holly Story’ is released in U.S. theaters

On This Day, May 18, 1978 …  The life of future Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Buddy Holly hit the big screen when The Buddy Holly Story opened in theaters in the U.S., including a special premiere in Holly’s hometown of Lubbock, Texas.  The film starred a 33-year-old Gary Busey as Holly, a role that earned him an Oscar nomination. The movie followed Holly’s story from age 20 until his death in a plane crash […]

todayMay 18, 2023

