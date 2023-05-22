AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

“It meant everything”: Vin Diesel, other O.G. ‘Fast’ stars on Meadow Walker’s ‘Fast X’ cameo

todayMay 22, 2023

Background
share close
AD

The 10th film in the Fast and Furious saga is currently revving up moviegoers, particularly overseas, but for star and producer Vin Diesel and his co-stars, the movie has something box office tickets can’t buy.

As reported, Meadow Walker, the daughter of the late Fast franchise star Paul Walker, makes a cameo in the movie, and Diesel tells People that meant the world to him. “It did something to my soul, to see her want to honor her father and to contribute in her own way to his life’s work,” the actor explains, adding, “It meant everything.”

Vin and Walker’s co-star Michelle Rodriguez added, “It’s everything to us because [Paul’s] memory is never going to die within the franchise, so as long as we’re doing it, we have to maintain that, [keeping his] energy alive.”

Jordana Brewster, another original F&F vet, said the 24-year-old model and actress is “woven into the fabric forever,” adding, “To have her be on set and work her butt off was really, really inspiring.”

Paul Walker died at 40 as a passenger in a fiery high-speed car accident along with his friend, the vehicle’s driver, Roger Rodas, on November 30, 2013.

Fast X is now the number one movie in America, meaning Diesel now has the #1 and #2 movies in theaters, thanks to his role as Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Incidentally, his Guardians co-star Chris Pratt pulled off the same feat in the previous weeks, when Guardians topped the charts ahead of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, for which he voiced the titular plumber.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

cher-turns-77,-wonders-when-she’ll-“feel-old”
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Cher turns 77, wonders when she’ll “feel old”

Robin L Marshall/FilmMagic If Cher appears to be an ageless queen, well, you're not the only one who thinks so. Over the weekend, the legendary diva turned 77 and took to Twitter to ask, "Ok, Will Someone PLEASE Tell me…..When Will I Feel OLD?" "This is ridiculous," she continued. "I keep hearing these numbers, but I Honestly can’t understand them. WHATS THE DEAL WITH #’s?  I’m dyslexic & #’s Are […]

todayMay 22, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%