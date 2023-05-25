AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

“It’s either us or them”: Idris Elba takes control in trailer to Apple TV+ series ‘Hijack’

todayMay 25, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Apple TV+

Idris Elba plays an expert in negotiations who puts all his skills to use in the upcoming Apple TV+ series Hijack.

The show takes place in real time after gunmen take control of a plane on the seven-hour flight from Dubai to London.

In the coming attraction, Elba’s character appears to be working both sides, stalling to keep the terrorists calm while preparing the passengers to take the plane back. He circles the ad copy “Get ready to shake things up” on a beverage container before passing it to other passengers.

One man wraps his fist in a seat belt extender to use the metal buckle as makeshift brass knuckles. A female passenger removes a gold hair pin.

“It’s either us or them,” he tells a frightened passenger. “And I can tell you it’s not gonna be us.”

On the ground, The Good Wife‘s Archie Panjabi plays a counterterrorism leader trying to uncover who the bad guys are — and discovers that it’s more than your standard terrorism plot.

Idris co-produced the tense series, which debuts on the streaming service on June 28.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

matthew-comuzzie-honored-with-president’s-award-for-excellence
insert_link

Sports News

Matthew Comuzzie Honored With President’s Award For Excellence

KERRVILLE, TX: Schreiner Athletics' Sports Information Coordinator, Matthew Comuzzie, was honored with the Schreiner University President's Award for Excellence at the 2023 Faculty & Staff Centennial Gala. In just his second year with the Schreiner University Athletics Department, Sports Information Coordinator, Matthew Comuzzie, was recognized for his hard work and commitment to the continuous improvement of Schreiner University and Schreiner University Athletics. The President's Award for Excellence is a yearly award […]

todayMay 25, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%