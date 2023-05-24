AD
Buck Country Music News

Jake Owen’s ‘Loose Cannon’: Track list + release date revealed

todayMay 24, 2023

Courtesy of Big Loud Records

Jake Owen has announced his new album, Loose Cannon.

Due out June 23, the 16-track collection will include “On The Boat Again,” “Solo, Solo,” “Nothing” and “Hot Truck Beer” — all of which will be released ahead of the project on Friday, May 26. “On The Boat Again” is also teased to share similarities with Willie Nelson‘s hit “On The Road Again.”

“I can’t wait to share this new wave of music with my fans,” Jake shares. “This album is a long time coming and feels like the best version of me. Grab your buddies, put the boat in the water, pour a cold one out, and we’ll catch y’all out on the lake. It’s the best time of year and we’re ready to celebrate.”

Additionally, Jake will appear on ABC’s Good Morning America on Memorial Day to perform “On The Boat Again.” That evening, he’ll host a free album preview pop-up show at The Rockaway Hotel in New York City, which fans can RSVP to now.

Here’s the Loose Cannon track list:

“Hot Truck Beer”

“Go Getter”

“Solo Solo”

“On The Boat Again”

“Hearts and Habits”

“When It All Shakes Out” 

“Hope Less”

“It Don’t, He Won’t and You Do”

“Friends Don’t Let Friends”

“Boy In The Chevrolet”

“Shrank”

“Nothing”

“Somewhere South With Rum”

“The Ending”

“Hey Can I Buy You A Beer”

“Loose Cannon”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

0%