    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Jake Owen’s “On The Boat Again” samples a beloved Willie Nelson classic

todayMay 26, 2023

Background
Courtesy of Big Loud Records

Jake Owen has dropped four new songs: “Hot Truck Beer,” “Solo, Solo,” “Nothing” and “On The Boat Again.”

Serving as Jake’s new single on country radio, “On The Boat Again” samples the chorus of Willie Nelson‘s timeless hit, “On the Road Again.”

“On the boat again/ I just can’t wait to get on the boat again/ The life I love is drinking cold beer with my friends/ Yeah, I can’t wait to get on the boat again,” Jake sings on the song, which was penned by Devin DawsonKyle FishmanRocky Block and Blake Pendergrass, with Willie featured as a co-writer, as well.

On Monday, May 29, Jake will spend Memorial Day on ABC’s Good Morning America to perform “On The Boat Again.”

All four tracks preview Jake’s forthcoming seventh studio album, Loose Cannon, arriving June 23. Presave the album now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

