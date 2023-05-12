AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Uncategorized

James Taylor shares throwback performance of “Brother Trucker”

todayMay 12, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

James Taylor is sharing another throwback video with fans. The singer just posted a “vintage” live performance of the tune “Brother Trucker.”

The video shows James and his band performing the song at the Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, on July 18, 1979. Taylor has since played Blossom 26 times, more than any other featured performer.

This performance of “Brother Trucker” was previously available as part of James Taylor – In Concert, which was his first commercial video release. 

Taylor wrote “Brother Trucker” for the musical Working. It was later included on his 1979 album, Flag.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

convicted-serial-killer-scott-kimball’s-sons-break-silence-20-years-after-father’s-killing-spree
insert_link

National News

Convicted serial killer Scott Kimball’s sons break silence 20 years after father’s killing spree

(NEW YORK) -- Nearly two decades after authorities began connecting the dots to uncover the grisly truth behind four missing people linked to Scott Kimball, a Colorado FBI informant and serial killer, his sons are breaking their silence. Kimball’s sons, Justin and Cody Kimball, who were just children at the time of the killing spree, are discussing for the first time details around what they claim is their father’s attempt […]

todayMay 12, 2023

Similar posts

Uncategorized

New Joan Jett music? Rocker teases “big announcement”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation Are we about to get some new music from Joan Jett? Well, that’s the speculation after the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer teased fans on Instagram with a photo of her in the studio. She captioned the shot, “Back in the studio. Big announcement coming…” If […]

todayMay 12, 2023

AD
0%