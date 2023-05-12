Jelly and Lainey keep it Roll-in: Stream their surprise collab now

Jimmie Allen suspended by his label, dropped from CMA Fest
ABC/Michael Le Brecht II Jimmie Allen's been suspended by his record label and dropped from the CMA Fest lineup after shocking allegations emerged about the "Down Home" hitmaker. On Thursday, his former day-to-day manager filed a federal lawsuit accusing him of sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, sex trafficking and emotional distress, as detailed in a lengthy piece from Variety. "In light of today’s allegations against Jimmie Allen, BBR Music Group has decided to suspend […]