AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Jelly and Lainey keep it Roll-in: Stream their surprise collab now

todayMay 12, 2023

Background
share close
AD

If you loved what Lainey Wilson brought to Jelly Roll‘s “Save Me” on Thursday’s ACM Awards, you can relive the moment again and again.

The surprise collab is available to stream or download now and will also be on Jelly’s new album, Whitsitt Chapel, which comes out June 2.

Several days before, you’ll have the chance to get to know him a whole lot better, as the new ABC News documentary Jelly Roll: Save Me, premieres on Hulu May 30. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

jimmie-allen-suspended-by-his-label,-dropped-from-cma-fest
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Jimmie Allen suspended by his label, dropped from CMA Fest

ABC/Michael Le Brecht II Jimmie Allen's been suspended by his record label and dropped from the CMA Fest lineup after shocking allegations emerged about the "Down Home" hitmaker.  On Thursday, his former day-to-day manager filed a federal lawsuit accusing him of sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, sex trafficking and emotional distress, as detailed in a lengthy piece from Variety.  "In light of today’s allegations against Jimmie Allen, BBR Music Group has decided to suspend […]

todayMay 12, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%