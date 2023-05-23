AD
Buck Country Music News

Jelly Roll’s ‘Whitsitt Chapel’ track list revealed

todayMay 23, 2023

Courtesy of BBR Music Group

Jelly Roll has rolled out the track list for his forthcoming debut country album, Whitsitt Chapel.

The 13-song collection, which drops June 2, will feature Jelly Roll’s current single, “Need A Favor,” the recently released “Save Me” with Lainey Wilson, and a collaboration with Brantley Gilbert and Struggle Jennings.

Jelly Roll’s set to kick off his 44-city Backroad Baptism Tour on Friday, July 28, in Southaven, Mississippi. But before that, Hulu will premiere his upcoming ABC News Studios-produced documentary, Jelly Roll: Save Me, on Tuesday, May 30.

Here’s the full track listing for Whitsitt Chapel:

“Halfway To Hell” 

“Church”

“The Lost” 

“Behind Bars” (with Brantley Gilbert and Struggle Jennings)

“Nail Me”

“Hold On Me” 

“Kill A Man”

“Unlive” (with Yelawolf)

“Save Me” (with Lainey Wilson)

“She” 

“Need A Favor” 

“Dancing With The Devil” 

“Hungover In A Church Pew”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

