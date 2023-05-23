Jelly Roll’s ‘Whitsitt Chapel’ track list revealed

Buck Country Music News

Brothers Osborne are dropping a new song, "Goodbye's Kicking In," on Friday, May 26. The duo announced the news on social media recently and shared a snippet of the track. The 14-second clip features slow electric guitar lines and TJ Osborne singing part of the tune toward the end. Earlier in April, Brothers Osborne released their three-song pack, Nobody's Nobody Sampler. The title track serves as their new single and is currently approaching the top 40 on the country charts. […]