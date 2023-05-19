AD
Entertainment News

Jeremy Renner seen jogging on special treadmill in new recovery milestone

todayMay 19, 2023

Marvel Studios

Jeremy Renner isn’t just reaching milestones during his recovery from his near-fatal snowplow accident: He’s jogging past them.

The Avengers star posted his latest at-home recovery feat on Thursday evening, in an Instagram Story that showed him jogging on his specialized treadmill. The so-called anti-gravity treadmill secures a user’s pelvis allowing them to put less body weight on their legs as they recover.

Remarkably, at the end of March, Renner had just started walking on the device.

“First attempt at a very light jog with weight assisted lift for the broken tibia,” he captioned the video.

His tibia was just one of more than 30 broken bones the Hawkeye star suffered when he was dragged under his 14,000-pound snowcat plow, in an attempt to save his nephew from the vehicle sliding in the snow.

He also suffered blunt force injuries and a collapsed lung in the January 1 accident near his home outside Reno, Nevada.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

