Mike FM Music News

Jewel’s cleaning out her closet for a good cause

todayMay 5, 2023

Credit: Dana Trippe

Jewel is cleaning out her closet and giving fans a chance to own her designer hand-me-downs — and it’s all for a good cause. 

The singer has teamed up with 4Kinship, a Diné (Navajo)-owned sustainable art wear brand, for her first-ever closet sale. It’ll feature a collection over 1,000 pieces of clothing, shoes and more, from such designers as Christian Louboutin, Prada, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Dolce & Gabbana and more, along with some vintage items. 

The sale is happening Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7, from 11 a.m. MT to 6 p.m. MT at 4KINSHIP in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Folks who want an early shot at the goods can spend $50 to go to the Early Bird Preview, happening Friday, May 5, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. MT.

A portion of the proceeds from all sales will go to the Diné Skate Garden Project, which aims to build an inclusive public skatepark and community garden for the Navajo Nation.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

