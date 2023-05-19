AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Jim Brown, NFL great and ‘Dirty Dozen’ actor, dead at 87

todayMay 19, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Jim Brown, one of the most famous pro football players to successfully tackle Hollywood, has died, according to an Instagram post from his wife, Monique.

Brown was 87.

“He passed away peacefully at our LA home,” she noted, adding, “To the world he was an actor, an activist, and a football star. To our family he was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Our hearts are broken.”

After a successful career as a college athlete who played football, lacrosse and ran track, Brown was drafted for the NFL as a fullback for the Cleveland Browns in 1957. He played for the team until 1965, setting touchdown and rushing records, and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1971.

However, even before he stopped playing, he started acting, making his feature film debut in the 1964 Western Rio Conchos. He soon began amassing dozens of big-screen credits, including 1967’s ensemble World War II movie The Dirty Dozen.

Brown appeared in many famous “blaxploitation” action movies in the ’70s, including Slaughter and Three The Hard Way, and worked through the ’80s with guest roles on TV and in the movies.

He played a flamethrower-wielding pro “Stalker” nicknamed Fireball in the 1987 Arnold Schwarzenegger sci-fi film The Running Man and played on his past credits in Keenan Ivory Wayans‘ blaxsploitation spoof I’m Gonna Git You, Sucka, the following year. In his long acting career, Brown also appeared in movies like Tim Burton‘s Mars Attacks, He Got Game for Spike Lee and in the acclaimed football film Any Given Sunday for Oliver Stone.

The former football great was also active in the Civil Rights Movement, and over the subsequent years launched various organizations to boost Black entrepreneurship and advancement.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

tori-spelling-asks-for-help-after-sharing-family’s-‘spiral-of-sickness’-due-to-‘extreme-mold’
insert_link

Entertainment News

Tori Spelling asks for help after sharing family’s ‘spiral of sickness’ due to ‘extreme mold’

Amy Sussman/Getty Images, FILE Actress Tori Spelling is sharing a warning with other parents and asking for help after mold problems caused her family to experience a "spiral of sickness." Spelling, who shares five children with her husband, Dean McDermott, took to Instagram this week to ask for help finding a "mold lawyer" in California, where the family lives. "Our troubles are next level with our mold problem and the […]

todayMay 19, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%