AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Jimmie Allen sued by former manager for sexual assault

todayMay 11, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Jimmie Allen‘s former day-to-day manager is suing him for sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, sex trafficking and emotional distress, according to an extensive new expose by Variety.

The woman, who is in her early 20s and identified only as “Jane Doe,” filed the lawsuit Thursday, May 11, in federal court in Tennessee. She alleges the singer raped her, and repeatedly subjected her to sexual abuse and harassment over a period of 18 months. 

The “Down Home” hitmaker denied the allegation in a statement from his attorney.

“It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever,” Allen says. “I acknowledge that we had a sexual relationship — one that lasted for nearly two years.”

“During that time she never once accused me of any wrongdoing,” he continues, “and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely. Only after things ended between us, did she hire a lawyer to reach out and ask for money, which leads me to question her motives.”

“The simple fact is, her accusations are not only false, but also extremely damaging. I’ve worked incredibly hard to build my career, and I intend to mount a vigorous defense to her claims and take all other legal action necessary to protect my reputation,” he concludes.

Variety notes the woman’s attorney denied Allen’s claim her client asked for money, stating, “The only ask we made of Allen and his legal counsel was to meet to discuss Allen’s behavior and resolution of our client’s claims. At no time did our client make a monetary demand.”

On April 21, Jimmie and his wife, Alexis, announced their separation, while simultaneously revealing she’s pregnant with their third child. 

If you are affected by abuse and needing support, or know someone who is, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). You can also chat online at thehotline.org or online.rainn.org, respectively.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

cody-johnson’s-performing-a-willie-nelson-classic-at-the-acms
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Cody Johnson’s performing a Willie Nelson classic at the ACMs

Nathan Congleton/NBC Texas native Cody Johnson is set to perform at the 2023 ACM Awards, which is held in his home state this year. The song he's been tasked with by the ACM, however, is not his monster hit "'Til You Can't," which received three ACM nominations, or his current single "Human," which just entered the top 10 on the country charts.  "[When] they asked me to perform, obviously, I was like, 'Is it "'Til You Can't" or "Human"?'" […]

todayMay 11, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%