Jimmie Allen suspended by his label, dropped from CMA Fest

ABC/Michael Le Brecht II

Jimmie Allen‘s been suspended by his record label and dropped from the CMA Fest lineup after shocking allegations emerged about the “Down Home” hitmaker.

On Thursday, his former day-to-day manager filed a federal lawsuit accusing him of sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, sex trafficking and emotional distress, as detailed in a lengthy piece from Variety.

“In light of today’s allegations against Jimmie Allen, BBR Music Group has decided to suspend all activity with him, effective immediately,” his record label responded.

While Jimmie was previously scheduled to play the main stage at CMA Fest at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium next month, he’s now been removed from the lineup.

Jimmie denied the allegations in a statement from his lawyer and vowed to fight to clear his name.