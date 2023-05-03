AD
Entertainment News

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ coming to digital May 23, Blu-ray and DVD June 13

todayMay 3, 2023

Lionsgate

John Wick: Chapter 4, the highest-grossing movie in the Keanu Reeves hitman franchise, will come home on digital streaming on May 23.

The movie will have its release on Blu-ray, 4K, and DVD on June 13.

The action epic grossed more than $402 million worldwide, and like Baba Yaga himself, the latest home video release promises to come fully loaded.

There will be featurettes on the extensive training Reeves underwent to once again play the man in black, including the movie’s climactic staircase fight in Paris as Wick tries — repeatedly — to make his date with Bill Skarsgård‘s Marquis de Gramont to face him in single combat and clear his name.

The film also stars Donnie Yen, Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson, Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Clancy Brown and the late Lance Reddick, who passed away at 60 in March, just before the movie’s $137.5 million worldwide box office debut.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Similar posts

