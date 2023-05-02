AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Jonas Brothers announce Five Albums. One Night. The Tour.

todayMay 2, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy Live Nation

After teasing fans with one-off and surprise shows, plus a brief Broadway run, the Jonas Brothers are finally getting serious about bringing their music to fans everywhere.

The trio has announced a 35-date stadium and arena tour where they will be performing five albums every night. During their Broadway run, the group performed one album per night; for their already-announced Yankee Stadium shows, they were planning on doing them all in one night. That’s what they’ll be doing on the tour, which kicks off August 12 with the Yankee Stadium dates and runs through an October 14 date in Miami.

During the trek, the group will perform at Chicago’s Wrigley Field, LA’s Dodger Stadium and other baseball stadiums, plus multiple arenas.

Tickets for the tour are going through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program. You can register for the Verified Fan presale now through May 6 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Those who receive an access code can buy tickets starting May 9.  

Presales will also be available via Citi and Verizon starting on May 10. The general presale starts at 10 a.m. local time at jonasbrothers.com.

JoBros’ new release, The Album, comes out May 12.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

josh-groban,-sara-bareilles-and-mariah-carey-receive-tony-nominations
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles and Mariah Carey receive Tony nominations

Franz Szony Unsurprisingly, both Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles have been nominated for Tony Awards for their Broadway shows ... and surprisingly, Mariah Carey's been nominated for producing one. Josh is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for his critically acclaimed turn as the murderous title character in the revival of Stephen Sondheim's Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. The show itself received several nods, including Best Revival of […]

todayMay 2, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%