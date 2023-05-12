AD
Jonas Brothers say ‘The Album’ is the “best expression of who we are musically…and where we are as people”

todayMay 12, 2023

Republic

Jonas Brothers release their highly anticipated album The Album on Friday. Not only does it feature a different sound for the group, but it also includes songs about personal things they’ve never been able to write about before.

“When you think about the longevity of a career like a Mick Jagger … whoever, Bruce [Springsteen] — those records, those songs really mean something to people,” Nick told ABC News Impact X Nightline earlier this year. “We want to be in that category. So this album, I feel like, does that pretty well.”

“With [songs] like ‘Wings‘ and ‘Little Bird’ … [they’re] all moments in time, real visceral experiences that we’ve been able to kind of put into song,” he explained.

In particular, “Little Bird” is about having daughters, which is something all three brothers have now experienced, and are now singing about for the first time.

“I think it’s really personal for all of us,” Kevin told ABC Audio of that song. He adds, “I’ve been doing it for a little longer than these guys, but now we’re all in the same place. I think that’s what it’s all about.”

As for sound of the record, it’s heavily inspired by 1970s pop music, or, as Nick told Impact X Nightline, “the music our dad raised us on — the Bee Gees, the band America, Stevie Wonder.”

“There’s a lot of seventies and early eighties influences in the music at its core,” he adds. “I think it’s our best expression of who we are musically and where we come from — our musical roots — but also kind of where we are [now] as people.”

The group’s Five Albums. One Night. The Tour kicks off August 12 in Yankee Stadium.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

