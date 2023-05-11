AD
Rev Rock Report

‘Joni Mitchell At Newport’ coming in July

todayMay 11, 2023

Background
Redwing Records

Last summer Joni Mitchell surprised the crowd at the Newport Folk Festival with her first live performance in 20 years — and now fans who didn’t catch the show will finally hear what went down.

The new live album At Newport, produced by Brandi Carlile, the artist responsible for getting Mitchell back on the stage, is being released July 28. It features songs from the onstage “Joni Jam,” with guest appearances by Carlile and her bandmates Phil and Tim HanserothWynonna Judd, Marcus Mumford, Celisse, Lucius’ Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig, Dawes Taylor Goldsmith and more.

The album, with liner notes by Oscar-winning director Cameron Crowe, features performances of such Joni classics as “Big Yellow Taxi,” “A Case of You,” “Both Sides Now” and more. 

At Newport will be released in a variety of formats, including digitally, on CD and two-LP black vinyl, and in Dolby Atmos. There will also be a two-LP clear vinyl set sold at independent record stores and Barnes & Noble.

And Mitchell’s return to performing isn’t over. She’s set to headline a “Joni Jam” on June 10 at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Quincy, Washington, with Carlile as special guest. The show is the legendary singer’s first ticketed performance in 20 years, and it sold out almost immediately.

At Newport is available for preorder now. Here’s the track list:

Introduction by Brandi Carlile

“Big Yellow Taxi”

“A Case Of You”

“Amelia”

“Both Sides Now”

“Just Like This Train”

“Summertime”

“Carey”

“Help Me” – Celisse

“Come In From The Cold”

“Shine”

“The Circle Game”

ABC News

