AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Jordan Davis talks ACM nomination, performance, Kristen’s “last hurrah”

todayMay 11, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Nathan Congleton/NBC

Jordan Davis is up for Male Artist of the Year at the 2023 ACM Awards. Though this is his first time receiving a nod in that category, he’s already planned where to keep the trophy, should he win.

“It’s going front and center,” Jordan tells ABC Audio. “It’s going to be right there in the front. Truly, to come away with this award would be really, really special. There’s been a lot of really talented artists and artists that I’ve looked up to that have won this one. So to win this would be awesome.”

In addition to being nominated, Jordan’s also got a performance spot, which arrived as a pleasant surprise after the nomination.

“It was kind of a last-minute add-on, which I’m super grateful for. I think some things got shifted around in the show and they had a spot open up,” shares the “Next Thing You Know” singer. “I was on the couch watching basketball expecting to just come down here and present and be nominated. And they offered me that and I jumped at it.”

Regardless of whether or not Jordan wins, he’s excited about all the parties and hangouts that’ll happen at the ACMs, especially with his pregnant wife, Kristen, along for her final outing before giving birth.

“She’s like five weeks out,” Jordan reveals. “So this is her last hurrah before we keep her at home until [the] baby comes. Hey, what better way to do it than here at the ACMs?” 

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, streams live on Prime Video Thursday, May 11, at 7 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

for-whom-the-chef-cooks:-lars-ulrich-says-“crazy,-cool-restaurants”-inspired-metallica’s-“snake-pit”-section
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

For whom the chef cooks: Lars Ulrich says “crazy, cool restaurants” inspired Metallica’s “snake pit” section

ABC/Randy Holmes Since the Black Album days, Metallica concerts have featured a "snake pit" section — a limited capacity, enclosed area right near the stage reserved for the luckiest of fans. As drummer Lars Ulrich tells Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Metallica wanted the "snake pit" to feel like an exclusive experience at a great restaurant. "One of our managers back in New York in the late '80s/early '90s [had] the […]

todayMay 11, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%