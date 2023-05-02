Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles and Mariah Carey receive Tony nominations

Franz Szony

Unsurprisingly, both Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles have been nominated for Tony Awards for their Broadway shows … and surprisingly, Mariah Carey‘s been nominated for producing one.

Josh is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for his critically acclaimed turn as the murderous title character in the revival of Stephen Sondheim‘s Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. The show itself received several nods, including Best Revival of a Musical.

Sara is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for her role as The Baker’s Wife in the revival of Sondheim’s Into the Woods. That show also received several nods.

As for Mariah, she’s one of the producers of the new musical Some Like It Hot. Because it’s been nominated for Best Musical, she’s technically been nominated, as well.

& Juliet, a jukebox musical featuring the music of Max Martin, is also up for Best Musical. The songs in the show are all hits Martin wrote for Britney Spears, Backstreet Boys, Katy Perry, Bon Jovi, Kelly Clarkson, Adam Lambert, The Weeknd, Celine Dion, *NSYNC and Pink, just to name a few.

The Tonys take place on June 11. The first hour airs on Paramount+ at 7 p.m. ET, and the rest of the ceremony airs at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount+ and CBS.