AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Kansas adds violinist Joe Deninzon for upcoming 50th anniversary tour

todayMay 24, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Photo by Joel Barrios

Kansas is getting ready to kick off their 50th anniversary tour next week, and they’ve just added a new member to the band. The group announced that violinist/guitarist Joe Deninzon will join the band, replacing departing violinist David Ragsdale.

“We are extremely excited for Joe Deninzon to be the newest member of Kansas,” original member and drummer Phil Ehart shares. “We believe Kansas fans will enjoy what Joe will bring to the band.”

Deninzon, who’s worked with The WhoBruce SpringsteenSmokey Robinson and more, describes himself as a “lifelong fan of Kansas,” adding, “I am overwhelmed and humbled to have been invited to join this legendary band!”

Kansas’ 50th anniversary tour kicks off June 2 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. A complete list of tour dates can be found at kansasband.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

poet-amanda-gorman-criticizes-book-ban-effort-in-florida-targeting-biden’s-inauguration-poem
insert_link

National News

Poet Amanda Gorman criticizes book ban effort in Florida targeting Biden’s inauguration poem

(NEW YORK) -- After news broke that Amanda Gorman's historic poem "The Hill We Climb" was moved to the middle school section of a Miami-Dade school, the poet slammed efforts to restrict or censor books in schools. "I'm gutted," she said in a statement posted to her social media accounts. She continued, "I wrote The Hill We Climb so that all young people could see themselves in a historical moment […]

todayMay 24, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%