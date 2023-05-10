AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

    KERV 1230 AM

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Keanu Reeves’ band Dogstar announces first live performance in 20 years

todayMay 10, 2023

SGranitz/WireImage

Dogstar, the ’90s alt rock band featuring actor Keanu Reeves on bass, has announced a live concert for the first time in 20 years.

The trio, which also includes guitarist/vocalist Bret Domrose and drummer Rob Mailhouse, will perform at California’s BottleRock Napa Valley festival, taking place May 26-28.

Dogstar released two albums, 1996’s Our Little Visionary and 2000’s Happy Ending, before breaking up in 2002. They announced their reunion last summer and have been teasing new music since.

During their BottleRock set, Dogstar will be playing new material from their forthcoming third album.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

