Buck Country Music News

Keith Urban’s excited to mentor the ‘American Idol’ finalists

todayMay 19, 2023

Background
Hubert Vestil/Getty Images

Keith Urban is guest mentoring and performing his uplifting song “Wild Hearts” on the upcoming American Idol season 21 finale.

This marks the first time Keith is returning to the show as a guest mentor, after serving as a judge for seasons 12 to 15 of the competition show.

“To be able to come in as a mentor, and play as well, is incredible,” Keith tells People. “That was home for me for several seasons, and the mentoring part is probably one of the things I always enjoyed the most, getting to work with the artist one-on-one.”

Besides Keith, country music fans can also look forward to performances from Jelly Roll and reigning ACM Female Artist of the Year, Lainey Wilson.

The 2023 American Idol finale airs Sunday, May 21, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

