AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Kelly Clarkson explains why she’s moving from LA to NYC

todayMay 26, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Kelly Clarkson is opening up about her decision to move from Los Angeles to New York City — and to bring her talk show with her.

In a new interview on TalkShopLive, Kelly says the move was “100 percent” her idea, and she spoke to her crew on The Kelly Clarkson Show about it back in January. She says it was either end the show or move to the East Coast so she could be closer to her North Carolina-based family.

“There was a lot of personal things going on, too,” she says. “Where I feel like our family, me and my kids really needed a fresh start and I just could not get it here [in Los Angeles].”

Kelly says that fresh start extends to the production of The Kelly Clarkson Show, which was recently the subject of a Rolling Stone report that accused it of being a “toxic” workplace.

“For the most part I’m getting my show settled and we’re establishing an amazing crew … and we’re figuring it out to where we’re going to have a great time and a great workplace,” she says. “‘Cause I also told NBC this, too, before I even started working on this show. Look, I’m getting too old to work in an environment that isn’t healthy and, like, fun.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

new-music-friday:-onerepublic,-kelly-clarkson-and-more
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

New Music Friday: OneRepublic, Kelly Clarkson and more

In addition to Taylor Swift's Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) and Dua Lipa's "Dance the Night" from the Barbie soundtrack, there are even more new music releases out Friday. Here are a few: OneRepublic has a new single out called “Runaway,” their first new song since their Top Gun: Maverick hit, “I Ain’t Worried.” They also released a music video for the song, which was shot during the band’s recent tour […]

todayMay 26, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%