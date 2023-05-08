AD
Mike FM Music News

Kelly Clarkson is moving to New York, and so is her show

todayMay 8, 2023

Background
Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

After several years in Los Angeles, The Kelly Clarkson Show is moving to New York City, and so is Kelly.

Variety reports that next season — the show’s fifth — will film at NBC’s 30 Rockefeller Plaza in studio 6A, which has been home to talk shows hosted by Jimmy Fallon, David Letterman and Conan O’Brien. According to Variety, the reason for the move is financial: by relocating to New York, the production can take advantage of New York’s Film Tax Credit.

Kelly and everyone who works on the show have been based in Los Angeles since it premiered back in 2019, but Variety reports that she, her showrunner and her musical director will move to New York. 

The Kelly Clarkson Show, which recently nabbed 11 daytime Emmy nominations, has been renewed through 2025.

There’s no word on whether Kelly plans to continue on The Voice, which films in Los Angeles.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

