AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Kelly Clarkson releases “sexy-a** song” “favorite kind of high;” Maroon 5 returns with “Middle Ground”

todayMay 19, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Atlantic Records

Kelly Clarkson and Maroon 5 have new songs out on Friday.

Maroon 5’s track “Middle Ground” is a different sound for the band: It’s an acoustic waltz with an impassioned vocal by Adam Levine, singing about his own fragility and his hope that we can find a way to end our divisiveness.

“I need peace I need hope I need guidance/ I need more than myself,” he sings. “Tell me/ If I hit the ground/ I’ll fall onto my knees/ Would you hear the sound?”

On May 23, Maroon 5 will perform the song on The Voice finale and also premiere the video, directed by David Dobkin. Dobkin was also behind the camera for Maroon 5’s videos for “Sugar,” “Memories” and “Girls Like You.”

As for Kelly, her song is “favorite kind of high” from her upcoming album, chemistry. It comes with a live video recorded in April during Kelly’s intimate birthday concert at LA’s Belasco Theater.

While introducing the song, Kelly told the audience, “This is a sexy a** song, y’all! I don’t want just some ‘sad, I got divorced and my life sucks’ dumpster fire record.”

“Now, that’s in there,” she laughs. “But I wanted it to be about the whole relationship. ‘Cause one thing I learned in a lot of therapy is, it’s not about just the bad, right? Like, it was a whole thing. It doesn’t mean everything is bad.”

Describing what the song is about, Kelly says, “There’s nothing like that high, like when you first see someone and you’re like, ‘Oh s***,’  y’know? You’re like, ‘I wonder if they’re single?'”

chemistry comes out June 23.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

as-it-was:-we’ve-now-officially-spent-a-year-living-in-‘harry’s-house’
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

As It Was: We’ve now officially spent a year living in ‘Harry’s House’

Erskine/Columbia Saturday, May 20, marks the one-year anniversary of the release of Harry's House, Harry Styles' third solo album. And while Harry was already a Grammy-winning star, Harry's House pushed him over the edge into the kind of global pop domination that only a few — like his pal Ed Sheeran and his alleged ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift — get to experience. The album, written and recorded during lockdown, was announced in March, with […]

todayMay 19, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%