    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Kelly Clarkson responds to ‘Rolling Stone article,’ vows to “eradicate” any “toxicity” at her show

todayMay 13, 2023

Background
Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Kelly Clarkson has taken to Instagram to address accusations by current and former employees that the behind-the-scenes culture on the Emmy-winning Kelly Clarkson Show is “toxic.”

Rolling Stone published an article which quoted the employees as saying that showrunner and executive producer Alex Duda is a “monster,” and claiming that their complaints of mistreatment by Duda and other production staff were ignored by HR. However, they all were quick to clarify that Kelly herself is “fantastic” and is likely unaware of what’s going on.

Now, Kelly has posted a lengthy response to the article.

“In my 20 years in the entertainment industry, I’ve always led with my heart and what I believed to be right,” her statement began. “I love my team at The Kelly Clarkson Show, and to find out that anyone is feeling unheard and or disrespected on this show is unacceptable.”

“I have always been, and will continue to be, committed to creating and maintaining a safe and healthy environment at The Kelly Clarkson Show,” she continued.

Referring to the fact that the show’s production is moving from Los Angeles to New York City next season, Kelly added, “As we prepare for a move to the East Coast, I am more committed than ever to ensuring that not only our team that is moving, but also our new team in NY, is comprised of the best and kindest in the business.”

Her statement concluded, “Part of that build will include leadership training for all of the senior staff, including myself. There is always room to grow and ensure we are all being/becoming the best version of ourselves in any business. Especially when it comes to leadership, to ensure that any notion of toxicity is eradicated.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

