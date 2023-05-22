Kendall County jury finds Batchelor guilty

Plans to demolish Robb Elementary, hold cops accountable are moving forward: Officials
(UVALDE, Texas) -- Plans are moving forward to demolish the site of the school shooting last year in Uvalde, Texas, officials said Monday. The leaders of the small Texas community also said they're close to finalizing an agreement that would allow city investigators access to police records to determine whether or not any law enforcement officers should be fired or disciplined for the failed response to the shooting on May 24, 2022, at Robb Elementary. "We don't have all the […]