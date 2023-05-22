Kendall County jury finds Batchelor guilty

AD

It took less than an hour for a Kendall County jury to find 23-year-old Kendall Batchelor guilty of intoxicated manslaughter on Monday. Batchelor will now face the same jury to determine her prison sentence. The much-anticipated trial began on May 15 at the Kendall County Courthouse after a change of venue motion in the case was denied.

Batchelor was accused of driving the wrong way on a Hill Country highway on June 2, 2022, and crashing into another vehicle, killing its driver, David Belter, 49. According to Department of Public Safety officials, Batchelor was driving the wrong way on State Highway 46 when her truck struck Belter’s sedan head-on.

Batchelor was taken to University Hospital in San Antonio for treatment and later booked by proxy on the felony charge. She was indicted in connection with the fatal crash on August 16, 2022, according to court records.

