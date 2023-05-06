Kerr County and Kendall County election results

Softball Falls to Southwestern University at SCAC Championship
CLEBURNE, TX: The Schreiner University Softball team lost their opening round game against Southwestern University at the 2023 SCAC Softball Championship 8-3. The 6-Seed Mountaineers traveled to San Antonio, Texas, to open up the 2023 SCAC Softball Championship with a matchup against the 3-Seed Pirates from Southwestern University. Schreiner saw a strong start to the game, scoring two runs in the 1st inning off a 2 RBI Double from Yadira Lopez. […]