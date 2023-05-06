AD
Local News

Kerr County and Kendall County election results

todayMay 6, 2023

Only nineteen votes separated Roman Garcia and Layng Guerriero in the Kerrville City Council Place 1 race. Garcia, the incumbent, received 1,390 votes, compared to Guerriero’s 1,371 votes. Jeff Harris garnered 1,434 ballots, compared to his challenger, Barbara Dewell Ferguson’s 1,318 ballots received. Harris will resume the council seat vacated by Kim Clarkson.

In Kendall County, Frank Ritchie has been elected the new City of Boerne Mayor after receiving 1,575 votes (76%) to defeat Nina Woolard who received 499 votes (24%). Sharon D. Wright defeated Joe Bateman to represent Boerne City Council District 2. Wright had 252 votes, while Bateman got 231 votes.

Keith Rhoden won Fair Oaks Ranch City Council Place 2 by a wide margin, with 59%. Rhoden defeated Ryan F. Scnoke (22%) and Rachelle Garcia (19%).

Written by: Michelle Layton

