AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Local News

Kerr County Child Services Board honored for Positive Impact

todayMay 22, 2023

Background
share close
AD

The Kerr County Child Services Board was recently honored by SJRC Texas for its devotion to and positive impact on the lives of children. The board falls under the direction of the Kerr County Commissioners’ Court and funding is from sources which include the county, donations of jury fees and grants from nonprofits and churches.

“The Kerr County Child Services Board does a great job supporting children and families involved in the child welfare system,” said SJRC Texas’ chief executive officer Tara Roussett. Roussett added, “Their dedication to ensuring children remain safely in their homes when possible is demonstrated by their willingness to provide bedding, clothing and other items to support caregivers and children.”

The Kerr County Child Services Board says their mission is to meet the critical needs of abused and neglected children through local education, collaboration and provision of emergency resources. Anyone interested in making a donation can contact John Carlson at 717 Sidney Baker Street, in Kerrville. All expenditures go directly toward the benefit of abused or neglected children in Kerr County. Donations help meet their needs, such as emergency placement expenses, school supplies, emergency medical expenses, graduation expenses, birthday gift cards and Christmas gifts.

The Kerr County Child Services Board meets monthly at the Collaborative Space shared by CASA, KCCSB and Belong on Earl Garrett Street in Kerrville.

AD

Written by: Michelle Layton

Rate it

Previous post

insert_link 2

Local News

Kendall County jury finds Batchelor guilty

It took less than an hour for a Kendall County jury to find 23-year-old Kendall Batchelor guilty of intoxicated manslaughter on Monday. Batchelor will now face the same jury to determine her prison sentence. The much-anticipated trial began on May 15 at the Kendall County Courthouse after a change of venue motion in the case was denied. Batchelor was accused of driving the wrong way on a Hill Country highway […]

todayMay 22, 2023 2

Similar posts

AD
0%