Kerr County Child Services Board honored for Positive Impact

The Kerr County Child Services Board was recently honored by SJRC Texas for its devotion to and positive impact on the lives of children. The board falls under the direction of the Kerr County Commissioners’ Court and funding is from sources which include the county, donations of jury fees and grants from nonprofits and churches.

“The Kerr County Child Services Board does a great job supporting children and families involved in the child welfare system,” said SJRC Texas’ chief executive officer Tara Roussett. Roussett added, “Their dedication to ensuring children remain safely in their homes when possible is demonstrated by their willingness to provide bedding, clothing and other items to support caregivers and children.”

The Kerr County Child Services Board says their mission is to meet the critical needs of abused and neglected children through local education, collaboration and provision of emergency resources. Anyone interested in making a donation can contact John Carlson at 717 Sidney Baker Street, in Kerrville. All expenditures go directly toward the benefit of abused or neglected children in Kerr County. Donations help meet their needs, such as emergency placement expenses, school supplies, emergency medical expenses, graduation expenses, birthday gift cards and Christmas gifts.

The Kerr County Child Services Board meets monthly at the Collaborative Space shared by CASA, KCCSB and Belong on Earl Garrett Street in Kerrville.

