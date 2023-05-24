Kerr County Historical Commission hosting Summer History Camp

City of Kerrville resumes operations at water treatment plant
The City of Kerrville has resumed using its surface water treatment plant for potable water after temporarily turning off plant operations last week following a diesel spill on the Guadalupe River. The spill occurred at a private business approximately 2.5 miles upstream of the plant and caused the city to immediately switch from using the surface water treatment plant to its groundwater wells for city water needs. The Texas Commission […]