Kerr County Historical Commission hosting Summer History Camp

The Kerr County Historical Commission is hosting a Summer History Camp from June 5 through June 9, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, at the Union Church Building, in Kerrville. The camp is intended for boys and girls who have completed the 3rd or the 4th grade, and the cost for one child for a week is $50.

The camp will explore Texas history, offering a different experience each day, including Native American food and tribes, Law and Order on the Frontier, and information regarding the Guadalupe River Valley. Additionally, attendees will be learning about ranching work and how people spent their recreational time.

For more information and registration, contact Bunny Bond at (830) 377-9940.

