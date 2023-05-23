AD
Kerr County Veterans Service Office closed May 31 – June 19

todayMay 23, 2023

The Kerr County Veterans Service Office has announced a brief and temporary closure of its office in the Kerr County Courthouse, 700 Main Street in ,Kerrville, from May 31 – June 19. According to Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly, Veterans Service Officer Jennifer Sanchez, U.S. Air Force (retired), has had a greatly increased workload over the past year due to the absence of Kerr County Veterans Service Officer Marty Mistretta being called back into active duty in the U.S. Air Force Active Reserves.

Kelly said, “Without knowing when Marty will return, we knew we could not expect Jenna to continue endlessly at the pace she has been keeping, so at our encouragement, she is taking a much-needed break.”

The break will come on the heels of one of the biggest observances of the year organized and hosted by the Veterans Service Office – the Kerr County Memorial Day Program, planned for Monday, May 29. Kerr County officials have extended an invitation to residents and visitors to attend the 10 a.m. observance that will be held at the War Memorial on the Kerr County Courthouse grounds, 700 Main Street in Kerrville.

For more information on the event, call (830) 792-2203. In case of inclement weather on the day of the program, the observance will be moved indoors to the Hill Country Youth Event Center Happy State Bank Expo Hall, 3785 TX-27 in Kerrville.

Written by: Michelle Layton

