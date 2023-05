AD

The Kerr Regional History Center (KRHC) is launching a new standing exhibit entitled ‘Kerrville 101’ beginning Thursday, May 11. This new exhibit is intended to provide an introduction to local history and the region’s unique stories.

A geological overview and a display of the Robert T. Hill 1899 Map of Texas, the first official survey of the Texas-Mexico border will be featured. Additionally, the first historic-era people including Lipan Apache, Penateka Comanche and Kerrville’s founder, Joshua Brown will be examined. KRHC also announced that the photography of Starr Bryden will be a unique experience for visitors to witness firsthand.

The exhibit is available to the public on an ongoing basis at the Kerr Regional History Center, 425 Water Street and is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call (830) 258-1274.

