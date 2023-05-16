Kerrville Folk Festival opens May 25

AD

The Kerrville Folk Festival is set to begin its 51st gathering on May 25, with 18 days of “concerts and camping” at Quiet Valley Ranch, 3876 Medina Highway, 9 miles south of Kerrville. This year’s event is expected to have more than 70 artists and acts on several stages in an informal outdoor setting.

According to Executive Director Mary Muse, “We especially would like to welcome area residents to come out to the festival so they can see why Kerrville has become a pilgrimage for so many performing songwriters.” The Festival is also providing complimentary tickets for opening night, Thursday, May 25. That evening’s show begins at 7 p.m. with a line-up that includes Bill Muse, Terri Hendrix with Lloyd Maines, John Fullbright, Pat Byrne, and Gina Chavez.

The Kerrville Folk Festival was first established in 1972 and is now produced by the KFF Foundation, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote public appreciation and support for songwriters. Complete lineups, daily schedules, and performer bios can be found online at kerrvillefolkfestival.org. The website also contains all information on camping, access, tickets, maps, and FAQ’s for enjoying the Festival.

AD