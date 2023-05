AD

Kerrville Mayor Judy Eychner has signed a resolution declaring May 13, 2023 as World Migratory Bird Day in Kerrville. Kerrville sits in the Central Flyway zone and regularly experiences many migratory waterfowl and shorebirds traveling through the area as they search for additional food sources and begin to reproduce. Texas has more than 600 migratory birds.

Citizens are reminded that they can assist with helping protect migratory birds by opting for native plants, turning off non-essential lights from 11 p.m.-6 a.m., and providing food, cover and water for birds.

World Migratory Bird Day was first established in 2018 in an attempt to strengthen global recognition and appreciation of migratory birds. For more information, contact the Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

