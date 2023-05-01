Kerrville STR’s now required to apply for annual permits

AD

The Kerrville City Council recently adopted Ordinance 2022-30, which created Chapter 80 within the municipal code, requiring permitting and outlining certain rules regarding the operation of short-term rentals. All short-term rentals are now required to apply for an annual permit for operation within the city limits and renew the permit annually. Anyone located in the Extra-Terrestrial Jurisdiction (ETJ) does not need to apply for a short-term rental permit. Initial registration fees are $100. Annual renewal fees will cost $50.

STR owners that previously had been issued a conditional use permit or have been issued a conditional use permit or are in a zoning area allowed by right are required by Section 80-5(b) to apply for a permit. The section states, “Short-term rental units with a valid conditional use permit (CUP) or that are allowed by right per the Zoning Code, are required to obtain a permit under the provisions of Chapter 80 on or before June 1, 2023.

Short-term rental owners/operators can get more information following the link to get descriptions of the zoning districts and for video instructions on how to apply for an STR permit at: https:??kerrvilletx.gov/2007/Short-term-Rental-Units.

