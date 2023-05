AD

The Olympic Pool in Kerrville is set to open for swimmers this upcoming Memorial Day Weekend beginning Saturday, May 27 through Friday, August 11. These dates include Memorial Day (May 29) and July 4.

Open swim hours for the summer are from noon to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday. The pool is closed every Monday for maintenance (except holidays), and admission is $1. Additionally, the pool is available for rental opportunities, and offers numerous programs, including swim lessons.

For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257- 7300, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

