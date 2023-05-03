AD
Kevin Costner and wife of nearly 19 years begin divorce

todayMay 3, 2023

Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

Kevin Costner and his wife, Christine Baumgartner are getting a divorce.

In a statement obtained by People, Costner’s publicist Arnold Robinson said that “circumstances beyond his control” led to the end of their relationship. 

“It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action,” Robinson said. “We ask that his, Christine’s, and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”

Costner, 68, and Baumgartner, 49, who met in 1998 and wed in 2004, have three kids together, sons Cayden, 15, and Hayes, 14, plus daughter Grace, 12. The Yellowstone star also has four older children from previous relationships, daughters Annie and Lily and sons Joe and Liam.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

