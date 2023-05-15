AD
National News

Kidnapped Detroit nurse found dead, ex-boyfriend suspected: Police

todayMay 15, 2023

(DETROIT) — The search for a kidnapped Detroit nurse ended with the grim discovery of her body in the trunk of a car and police said the suspect is her ex-boyfriend.

Patrice Wilson, 29, a nurse at Detroit Medical Center, was abducted Saturday morning in the hospital parking lot after finishing her overnight shift, said Capt. Donna McCord, of the Detroit Police Department.

Wilson’s body was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds Sunday in the trunk of a car at an apartment complex in Novi, about 30 miles northwest of Detroit, police sources told ABC Detroit affiliate station WXYZ.

Police launched a search for Wilson’s ex-boyfriend, Jamere Miller, 36, who they suspect abducted and killed the victim, authorities said.

Wilson’s mother, Roslind Livingston, told WXYZ on Monday that she was informed Miller had been taken into custody. However, a Detroit Police Department spokesperson told ABC News they could not confirm Miller’s arrest and that police officials have scheduled a 4 p.m. news conference Monday to update the public on the homicide investigation.

Wilson was getting into her black 2020 Lincoln Nautilus SUV around 7:40 a.m. Saturday when she was allegedly ambushed by the suspect, who approached her vehicle wielding a handgun and wearing a blonde wig, McCord said.

“He approached our victim as she was getting into the driver’s side of her vehicle. He then got inside of the vehicle and forced her over and fled with her inside,” McCord said during a weekend news conference.

Livingston told WXYZ that her daughter was speaking with someone on her cellphone when she was abducted.

“They were talking to Patrice on the phone and they heard her screaming,” said Livingston, adding that she was told by the person Wilson was speaking to that her daughter’s phone suddenly went dead.

Wilson was reported missing to police shortly after she was kidnapped and authorities launched a search for her.

Written by: ABC News

