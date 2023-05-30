AD
National News

Kids among nine injured in shooting along Hollywood Beach Broadwalk in Florida: Police

todayMay 30, 2023

Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images

(HOLLYWOOD, Fla.) — Nine people, including children, were injured in a shooting along the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk on Florida’s east coast Monday night after a dispute broke out between two groups, according to police.

Four children between the ages of 1 and 17 were shot, including a baby between 15 and 18 months old, according to Hollywood police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi.

The other five victims were adults ages 25 to 65.

Six patients — four children and two adults — remain hospitalized on Tuesday, all in stable condition, according to hospital officials. The other three adults were treated and discharged.

Hollywood Beach Mayor Josh Levy said “multiple” people have been detained.

“No stone will be left unturned in bringing the perpetrators to justice,” Levy said in a statement Tuesday. “We will utilize every available resource to apprehend those responsible.”

“It is completely unacceptable that innocent people spending time with family on a holiday weekend have been affected by a shooting altercation between two groups who came into our city with guns and no regard for the safety of the law abiding public around them,” Levy added.

ABC News’ Darren Reynolds, Peter Charalambous and Okelo Pena contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

