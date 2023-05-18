AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

KISS celebrating 30th anniversary of ‘Alive III’ with new vinyl reissue

todayMay 18, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Island Def Jam Music Group

KISS is celebrating the 30th anniversary of their album Alive III with a new vinyl release set to come out June 2. 

Alive III was the first live album from the band during their non-makeup era. It captures performances from the November 1992 “Revenge” tour shows in Detroit, Cleveland and Indianapolis. It was certified Gold by the RIAA in 1994.

The limited-edition 30th anniversary set is being released in a variety of formats, including an already sold-out deluxe anniversary edition, which was limited to only 500 copies. It included two picture discs with a die-cut cover, along with new picture sleeves featuring unreleased tour photos and a King of Live T-shirt.

There’s also a premium two-LP colored vinyl version pressed on yellow and orange pyro vinyl, which can be purchased with the King of Live T-shirt. Only 2,500 copies of this version are being made available worldwide. It is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

sextortion-bill-filed-by-state-rep-after-his-son-died-by-suicide-following-scam
insert_link

National News

Sextortion bill filed by state rep after his son died by suicide following scam

(NEW YORK) -- Brandon Guffey's 17-year-old son Gavin died by suicide after he said Gavin fell victim to a sexual extortion scheme online, and now he's fighting to protect other kids from this crime. Sexual extortion, or "sextortion," is a form of blackmail where victims are lured into sending explicit images online and then threatened to do something they don't want to do, like send more photos or money. "I […]

todayMay 18, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%